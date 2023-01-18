Deadpool headlines Marvel Midnight Suns’ first DLC expansion

Deadpool has taken over Marvel’s Midnight Suns Twitter again, but this time he only shared one video. The video shows the merc with the mouth dressed up in his best witch cosplay, mouthing out about needing a vacation and how the marketing budget doesn’t allow new animation. The character asks viewers to stay tuned for details about the first DLC in the season pass, which will be him. More information on the first DLC for Midnight Suns will be revealed on January 19 at 9 am PT.

Deadpool is a fictional superhero/anti-hero from the Marvel universe whose main gimmick is that he’s actively aware he’s a fictional character and talks to the fans directly. As part of his fourth-wall-breaking gimmick, he took over the Midnight Suns Twitter account in October 2022 to reveal the first look at the season pass DLC. The season pass contains four new characters, including Deadpool himself, Storm, Venom, and everyone’s favorite Morbin superhero, Morbius. Each DLC character comes with a gold-coated new design to exemplify that they are now blessed with new magical powers, while Deadpool wears a comical witch’s hat.

Deadpool here! Are you waiting for little ol' moi? Well here's a little teaser of what to expect. Don't worry, you'll be able to play with me soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/I3MlyIVcaA — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) January 18, 2023

The season pass will have all four characters plus 23 premium skins. The season pass is available as part of the Legendary Edition version of the game, which costs $99.99. Players can buy the season pass separately for $49.99, almost the same amount as a full game. Despite the high price for the DLC, the developers promise the game will not have pay-to-win microtransactions.

The title is based on the Midnight Sons team from Marvel Comics. The Midnight Sons is a team that centers around the supernatural of the Marvel Universe and usually includes heroes like Ghost Rider and Blade. The roster for Marvel’s Midnight Suns video game includes Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Magik, and Nico Minoru from the Runaways. The game was released on December 2 with positive reviews. We praised the game for its deep and addictive card-based battle system.