How to unlock drift zones in Forza Horizon 5

Drift zones have returned in Forza Horizon 5, as you will once again have a chance to burn out the roads, and do incredible stunts in order to move up the online leaderboards. But we should note that drift zones will not be available right away in FH5. You will need to unlock these zones, and here’s how you can do just that.

In order to unlock drift zones, you will need to complete the Canyon Expedition. The Canyon Expedition, by the way, is the first chapter of the Horizon Rush adventure. This must be completed in order to unlock the Rush. outpost and subsequent chapters.

Once you have accrued an available Horizon Adventure unlock, get the Canyon Expedition. Then, go to the extreme southeastern part of the map. The expedition can be found at the Riviera Maya.

From here, you will need to drive to the Fiesta Del La Luna while attempting to beat out a plane. Drive to Fiesta Del La Luna, and then complete the second portion of the event. Here, you will need to drive a parade float.

After this has completed, you will need to drive this float to the canyons and then fly off a PR stunt ramp. As long as you have the driving line trail assist, you shouldn’t have a problem completing any of the above challenges.

Upon doing those, you will then have access to the new Horizon Rush outpost, plus drift zones.

