How to drift in Forza Horizon 5

Performing drifts in Forza Horizon 5 can be a great way to rack up Skill Points, and it’s also a lot of fun, as well. There is, however, a method to drifting in FH5, and it involves having the right settings, plus clicking the right buttons. So, what you need to do in order to drift, and more importantly, drift well? Here’s what you need to do.

First off, it’s important to make sure that you have set shifting settings in Forza Horizon 5 to manual. Drifting in FH5 with this setting on automatic is possible — however, you won’t be able to get “Great Drifts” consistently or easily. To change this setting, go to the Difficulty settings. Then, set Shifting to Manual or Manual with Clutch. If you’re brand new to manual shifting, we recommend using the former.

Second, it’s recommended that you use a vehicle that has rear wheel drive (RWD). You can see whether a car has RWD by checking the bottom right part of the stats section in your Collection.

Upon doing that, you are ready to hit the road.

If you’re new to manual shifting and rear wheel drive cars, you may notice that the vehicle will be moving very differently, if not erratically. In order to accelerate, hit B on the controller to shift the gears up. Make sure to be steady with the stick, or the wheel, depending on your choice, to control the vehicle. And, make sure press X to shift the gears down.

As you shift up and accelerate faster, the car will be move, sway, and turn more often, It’s at this point where you should see that the game recognizes that you are drifting in Forza Horizon 5.

We should note a couple of things you will need to hammer down with regards to shifting. One, make sure you are controlling the car well. This is important, as you’ll need to keep the vehicle on the road to get exception drift. Second, the type of car matters. Generally speaking, vehicles with higher horsepower will have a better chance of hitting Great and Ultimate Drifts.

Practice all of this, and you should be well on your way towards big drifts in FH5.