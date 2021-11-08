How to unlock new Horizon Adventure chapters in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5’s story mode includes six different outposts, and each revolves around a unique set of races and events. Horizon Adventure is full of different chapters, but you won’t have access to each one right off the bat. Here’s what you need to do in order to unlock Horizon Adventure chapters in FH5.

While you might think that the ability to unlock new Horizon Adventure chapters is directly related to the number of ones that have been already completed, it actually isn’t (sort of). Let us explain.

You will need to accumulate Accolade points in order to unlock new chapters. Accolade points can be obtained by completing Accolade challenges. More info on Accolades can be found below.

If you notice on the menu, there is a blue bar at the top-left of the screen. This indicates how many Accolade points you will need to unlock a new chapter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you unlock a new chapter, go to the Horizon Adventure tab at the main menu. Look through the different outposts to find a chapter, and unlock it by selecting an empty circle and clicking A. Note that you will need to finish the first one before doing subsequent chapters in each outpost. You do not need to do the chapters in order from there.