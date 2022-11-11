Jotunheim is one of the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. For a good majority of time, only Atreus visits this region, and for a good reason. The location he visits is a secret part of the world, hidden away from Odin. However, there will be an opportunity for Kratos to make his way over here, but you need to follow a few steps before reaching this point. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Jotunheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find the Jotunheim Yggdrasil seed in God of War Ragnarok

The Jotunheim Yggdrasil seed is hidden in plain sight. The only way to unlock this location is by completing the game. You must reach the end of it, which means enduring Ragnarok, assaulting Asgard, battling against Thor and Odin, and watching the credits roll in God of War Ragnarok. After this point, the next step you need to do is make your way over to Sindri’s house.

When you arrive at Sindri’s house, go to the left and speak with Ratatoskr. He will reward you with a Jotunheim seed, given that you saved him and the other realms from being immolated by Odin and his madness for knowledge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can now make your way to any Mystic Gateway and activate the Jotunheim sigil to enter the realm. When you arrive, unlike the other realms, Kratos won’t be able to fight or combat other enemies. Instead, he’ll have a chance to roam around, speak with Angrboda, meet up with Fenrir, and pick up a collectible while visiting the realm of the Giants. There’s not too much to do here, but it’s a fun location to visit upon completing the game.