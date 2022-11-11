Helheim is not a place you want to visit lightly in God of War Ragnarok. The only reason you would have to go there would be for a dire mission or to obliterate a few of Odin’s ravens flying around, picking up information on Odin’s behalf. You can find a few down there, and you’ll want to locate them to complete your set, releasing Odin’s ravens for good. This guide covers all Odin Raven locations in Helheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Odin Ravens in God of War Ragnarok

There are only two you need to find, similar to Muspelheim. Because you don’t spend too much time down here, compared to when Kratos first visited Helheim in 2018’s God of War, the locations are much smaller. Given their size, it should not take you too long to track these two birds down. We recommend making them the final ones you seek out before locating all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok.

Odin’s Raven locations in Helgrind

The two of Odin’s Ravens are both in the Helgrind region. This is at the front, close to where you exit the Mystic Gateway and enter this world. You only need to step forward a bit, and the first will fly to your left. You may need to wait to figure out its pattern, but you can hit it with the Draupnir Spear or the Leviathan Axe

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second of Odin’s Ravens are further back, closer to where you can meet the guardian of Helheim, Hræsvelgr. Before you find her, turn to the left at the fork in the road, at the lore marker. The raven will be in the back, perched on a rock.