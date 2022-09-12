How to unlock Minnie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are plenty of characters to find throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley. These residents of the valley range from Mickey to Ursula and are all waiting to be your friend. From time to time, you will hear Minnie’s name thrown out there as Mickey misses her dearly. Unfortunately, she is nowhere to be found. Here is how you can unlock Minnie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Minnie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Minnie is one of the last characters you will probably unlock throughout the game. This is because you need to complete a lot of different quests before you can unlock her. Pretty early in the game, you will unlock Mickey. He will have a large number of quests for you that appear as you raise his Friendship Level. These quests will take you all over the valley, collecting various items as you progress.

Along with completing quests for Mickey, you will need to raise the Friendship Levels of characters like Goofy and Merlin to gain access to some of Mickey’s requests. Progress through Mickey’s questline until you get the quest called Memory Magnification. Each of the quests leading up to this one will help Minnie appear as a specter in the valley, but the Memory Magnification quest is the one that unlocks her.

The Memory Magnification quest requires you to collect Emeralds, Hardwood, and Tinkering Parts so that you can craft the Dreamlight Magnifier. Once it is built, you can use your Dreamlight Powers to build Minnie’s home. After her home is built, she will appear in the valley wherever her specter was.