How to unlock Miss Chalice in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course expansion is here. You can face another team of big bosses on the new island, but there are also allies there. Miss Chalice finally joins Cuphead and Mugman as a playable character — here’s how to add her to your roster.

Related: How to access Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

How to reach Inkwell Island IV in The Delicious Last Course

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can unlock Miss Chalice, you have to reach the DLC area. To do this, you need to clear the game’s first mausoleum. If you’re returning to the game after finishing it already, then you’re probably good to go. If you’re starting fresh, you can get to the first mausoleum pretty quickly. Either head east from the Elder Kettle’s house and follow the north path under the cliff to reach the Treetop Trouble run ‘n gun level, or follow the southern path to take on the Botanic Panic and Clip Joint Calamity boss fights.

Whichever path you take, the mausoleum challenge is the same: parry away the ghosts to keep Miss Chalice’s spirit safe. Once you do this, the ferryman (shown above at Inkwell Isle II), will offer to take you to the DLC island. If you’ve already made enough progress, he’ll make the same offer whenever you enter one of the maps with a dock.

How to use Miss Chalice in The Delicious Last Course

Image via Studio MDHR

Once you arrive at Inkwell Isle IV, Miss Chalice herself will give you a new relic: the Astral Cookie. Equip this as you would any other relic, and you’ll be in control of Miss Chalice. This means missing out on other bonuses, but Miss Chalice has her own set of special powers. She has an extra point of HP, and she can double jump. Her parries work differently too: you’ll need to air dash into pink items to do the move. Finally, Miss Chalice has a dodge roll, activated by pressing the dodge button while ducking — this move even has invincibility frames. Miss Chalice is usable throughout The Delicious Last Course and the base game, as long as you keep the Astral Cookie equipped.