How to access Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead’s DLC is finally here, and fans have been waiting nearly five years for new content to come to the Inkwell Islands. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course brings exactly that, but first you need to reach the game’s new island. Here’s how.

How to start Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve downloaded The Delicious Last Course on your platform of choice (the DLC is available everywhere you can play Cuphead), you’ll have to play a bit of the game before you can access it. If you’re returning to the game after some time away, then you’re probably already good to go. You simply need to clear the first mausoleum. If you’re starting a fresh game, then the fastest route is to move east from your house, take the path under the cliff, and complete the Treetop Trouble run ‘n gun level. This will activate the steps down to the mausoleum on the southern tip of Inkwell Island I. Alternatively, you can take the southern path around to the mausoleum, but this requires you to beat both Botanic Panic and Clip Joint Calamity.

Once you’ve reach the first mausoleum, you need to clear it. Parry away all the incoming ghosts to keep Miss Chalice safe — she’s the face of the DLC, after all. After this, the ferryman will appear and offer to take you to Inkwell Island IV, where The Delicious Last Course begins. If you’ve already made enough progress in the game, he’ll be ready to sail you there automatically. When you enter any of the three Inkwell Isles (Isle II is pictured above), he’ll call out to you, saying there’s a new destination to visit.

What’s waiting in The Delicious Last Course?

Once you sail to Inkwell Island IV, you’ll be in for a new batch of bosses and some bonus stages. Challenging foes like Mortimer Freeze and Esther Winchester are waiting to take you on. The latter is the DLC’s shoot ’em up-style boss. Note that there are no run ‘n gun levels in The Delicious Last Course.