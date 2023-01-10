How to unlock Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial in Final Fantasy XIV

The more difficult dungeons and trials in Final Fantasy XIV will feature the Extreme version. Many trials have an Extreme that players can attempt to complete with a small group, and if they do, multiple luxurious rewards are awaiting them if they successfully win the rolls for those items. One of these Extreme trials is for Mount Ordeals, where you take on Rubicante. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get the Extreme Mount Ordeals trial in Final Fantasy XIV

Similar to the other Extreme trials featured in the Endwalker expansion, the Mount Ordeals (Extreme) version is available if you speak with the Wandering Minstrel. You can find them in Old Sharlayan, which will be on the south side of the area, close to Scholar’s Harbor. Also, you should see them near the Worldly Affairs waypoint on your map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, before you speak to the Wandering Minstrel, complete the standard version of Mount Ordeals. The Extreme version of this trial is unavailable unless you’ve done the regular trial at least once. The Mount Ordeals trial is a required trial for all players to complete who are working their way through the Endwalker Main Scenario Quests. It appears during the 6.3 Post-Endwalker quests, and you will battle against Rubicante for the first time.

Upon completing it once, the Wandering Minstrel should have a quest icon above their head, and sharing the tale of your battle against Rubicante unlocks the extreme version. This will be a much more difficult encounter than the standard version, but it has plenty of worthwhile rewards. You will need at least an average item level of 610 to participate in this encounter.