The Mount Ordeals trial is one of the many difficult pieces of content you can encounter in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll be working with a small group of companions, attempting to take on a difficult combatant, ensuring everyone has their timing down. You may not complete it on your first attempt, but it should be a far easier task after you learn the mechanics and continue to play with veteran players. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Mount Ordeals trial in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Mount Ordeals trial in Final Fantasy XIV

The Mount Ordeals trial becomes available as you get closer to the end of the Main Scenario Quests for patch 6.3. If you are not caught up with the Main Scenario Quests to reach this point, you will need to progress through the game until you arrive here. The post-Endwalker Main Scenario Quest that unlocks the Mount Ordeals trial is called Desires Untold. Before you reach this quest, you will need to complete Once More unto the Void, A Cold Reunion, Kindled Spirit, An unforeseen Bargain, King of the Mountain, A Dragon’s Resolve, and Paths Barred.

When you reach Desires Untold, the Mount Ordeals trial will become available when you arrive at Khadga. However, unlike the Lapis Manalis dungeon from a few quests before this point, you will not be able to complete it with a band of NPC characters. Instead, you can only bring other player characters and sign up to complete this trial with others playing Final Fantasy XIV.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the Mount Ordeals trial, you will be facing off against the archfiend of Fire, Rubicante. Rubicante is attempting to destroy the voidgate at Alzadaal’s Legacy. Completing the Mount Ordeals trial will continue the rest of the Main Scenario Quest in Final Fantasy XIV.