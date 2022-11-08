Mystic Gateways are a mechanic from the 2018 God of War game, and they return in God of War Ragnarok. You will need to use these fast travel points to explore the nine realms, allowing you to quickly journey to multiple locations throughout the game. They’re essentially fast travel points. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Mystic Gateways in God of War Ragnarok.

What to do with Mystic Gateways in God of War Ragnarok

Mystic Gateways primarily have to do with story progression. When Kratos and Atreus encounter Sindri and Brok again, the two dwarves are capable of unlocking Mimir’s Bifrost eyes to make it easier to travel between the realms, despite Odin not wanting this. You will need to wait for a specific story point for this to happen. Once you reach this point, other Mystic Gateways will become available to you in time.

When you find a new area in God of War Ragnarok, we encourage you to explore every corner of these realms. Several Mystic Gateways are waiting for you to unlock them. In our experience, they do not immediately appear on the map, but when you find them once and interact with them, they unlock the others you’ve already accessed, and you can freely use them while at another Mystic Gateway. The more you’ve unlocked through your playthrough, the more you can actively use and return to a previous area. This might make scouring for resources or trying to find secrets significantly easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After unlocking a Mystic Gateway on your map, they will appear on the map. As we said, you can only travel to them while visiting another Mystic Gateway.