Rawhide is one of the several common resources you can find in God of War Ragnarok. You’ll be using it early on in your journey to upgrade your armor, making your gear stronger to battle against some more formidable opponents. You can find it in multiple places, and it’s slightly easier to find than other resources you’ve likely come across. Regardless, ensuring you know where to find it while playing the game is better. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Rawhide in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Rawhide in God of War Ragnarok

Exploring off-the-beaten paths is the best way to regularly find Rawhide through your journey. There’s a good chance you might find them hidden inside chests, there could be a coffin with a distinct red glow to it that might have the resource inside of it, or while riding inside a boat, you can find it in the water where Atreus can retrieve it. These are all possible locations to find Rawhide; they can be down throughout your time while exploring the nine realms.

Rawhide is one of the more common resources, similar to Forged Iron. If you need to find more Rawhide, it never hurts to go through locations you have yet to explore or try to complete Favours. The Favours might take you to unique places where you haven’t been before, allowing you to find additional resources you might have otherwise missed if you were focused entirely on completing the main story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s also important to note that progressing the main story is a good way to find more Rawhide. There might be some locations barred to you until you reach a certain plot point, and you might need to go further before you can find more.