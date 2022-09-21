How to unlock Pua as a companion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you make your way through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will unlock different animals that you can use as companions. One of the hidden animals you can unlock is Pua. If you have seen the movie Moana, you will know that Pua is Moana’s pet pot-bellied pig and close friend. Pua is noticeably absent from Moana’s realm in Dream Castle and doesn’t make an appearance in the valley. Looks like you will need to track her down. Here is how you can unlock Pua as a companion in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Pua in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While most animals, like squirrels and raccoons, are unlocked by feeding, Pua is unlocked in a completely different way. For starters, you will need to raise Moana’s Friendship Level up to level seven. This can be done by interacting with her daily, giving her gifts, and hanging out. As you raise Moana’s Friendship Level, complete each of her quests and you will eventually get the quest called “The Search for Pua.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the quest, Moana will task you with tracking down Pua by following her tracks. The tracks will start at the beach. After a quick chat with Moana, you will head to the valley. Search for more tracks near the ponds. Talk to Moana about them and you will be told to head to the Plaza.

After going for a drink at one of the ponds, Pua will head to the Plaza for some food. Check around the Chez Remy restaurant and you will see some food scraps on the ground. Talk to Moana again and you will be told to head to the Forest of Valor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching the Forest of Valor, locate the group of Night Thorns that appears. Pua will be trapped in them. Help Pua get free by destroying the Night Thorns to obtain a Leadership Crystal. Talk to Moana and the quest will be complete. If you go into the companion section of the wardrobe menu, you will see Pua amongst the other animal companions.