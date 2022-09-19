How to get and change companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game that has a huge focus on making friends with those around you. While there are many residents that you will undoubtedly make friends with, you can’t get them to be your companion, you can only hang out with them. To get companions, you will need to look to the animals. Play your cards right and you will unlock different animals to use as your companion. Here is how you get and change companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get animal companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you unlock the different biomes of the valley, you will run into different animals that each have different behaviors and food requirements. Some of these animals, like Raccoons, can be rather difficult to feed while others, like squirrels, can be fed right away. You can only feed an animal once per 24-hour period.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock an animal as a companion, you simply need to feed it twice in a row. Luckily, you don’t need to feed an animal its favorite food twice, only a portion of food that it enjoys. If you happen to pick a food that an animal doesn’t like, it will typically shake its head and run off. You can tell which animals you have unlocked as companions either by accessing the companion menu or by looking at the critters section of the collections menu.

How to change your animal companion

Once you have unlocked an animal as a companion, it will automatically start following you around. Of course, this only works for the first animal you unlock. If you want to use a different animal as your companion, you will need to switch it out. This can be done by accessing the inventory menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once in the inventory menu, select the wardrobe option. In this menu, you will see an option that says “companions” with a pawprint symbol above it. Select this option and it will bring up a new screen that shows you all of the animal companions you can equip. Choose whichever one you want and back out of the menu to save your selection.