How to defeat Dracula in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

After finally making your way to the Master’s Keep in Dracula’s Castle of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC, you must stand against the bloodthirsty overlord himself — Dracula. We recommend learning every attack or ability a Dead Cells boss has to defeat it effectively. However, Dracula is different; if you reach the point in the fight when you have witnessed all of his attacks, your chances of survival are likely very slim.

How to beat Dracula’s first phase in Dead Cells

Count Dracula in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania has two phases in his boss battle. The first is fought in his throne room, while the second is a wild ride on falling debris while facing the fiend overlord’s “Final Form.” To defeat him in his humanoid form, you need to recognize which attacks you cannot dodge while relentlessly attacking him. After all, he will give you little time to rest between attacks, and you should return the favor by being as aggressive as possible. We advise placing plenty of upgrades into the Survival stat to maximize your HP.

Dracula’s first move you should watch out for during the boss fight in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is his red bat summon, during which a flowing wave of livid bats will fly at you. Dodging during this attack will almost always be fatal. Instead, stand where the bats form an arch and slowly walk toward Dracula to follow the attack’s wave movement. The second ability you cannot dodge is Dracula’s horizontal meteor strike. Jump over the ones near the ground, but avoid being in the air for the overhead projectiles. For the rest of this boss’s attacks in Dead Cells, you can dodge as much as you see fit, but remember to attack as frequently as possible.

How beat Dracula’s final form in Dead Cells

After Dracula’s human boss form in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania has been defeated, the castle will collapse, as the overwhelming power of the vampire’s Final Form destroys the building. As mentioned above, do not hesitate your assault to memorize his attacks. Immediately roll into his hitbox’s space and attack with everything you have, including your secondary traps and explosives. Moreover, remember to use the weapon you had equipped when entering the boss fight. We found that the weapon reward we received after the first stage was much weaker than the one we already had.

While the beams, giant rubble, and fiery comets during the Dracula Final Form battle in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania might seem intimidating, constantly attack him without thought unless he’s off-screen. The goal is to defeat him before he can perform the enhanced version of his red bat wave attack, which occurs after the colossal comet attack. At first, this giant flaming meteor might scare you, but all you need to do is stand on the side of the screen, jump up to the top platform, and await the boss’s return. After his arrival, relentless attack until the vampire is dead in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania.