How to unlock and start Return to Castlevania DLC in Dead Cells

The Beheaded is jumping back into action in the latest DLC expansion of Dead Cells — Return to Castlevania. With two new vast biomes to explore, this collab DLC offers tons of new content to experience, including Castlevania-theme enemy types, challenging boss encounters, stylish outfits, and engaging weaponry to dice apart your foes with. While many players are doubtless eager to access this new content in Dead Cells, they might not know how exactly to start or unlock the Return to Castlevania DLC.

Starting the Return to Castlevania DLC in Dead Cells

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whether you are a hardcore completionist or someone who has casually played Dead Cells in the past, the Return to Castlevania DLC should be accessible for you from the next time you launch the game. After entering the Prisoners’ Quarters, make your way to the door leading to the chambers where enemies spawn. After leaving the spawn area, a cutscene of flying red bats will occur. Continue through the first stage like usual; eventually, you will encounter vampire hunter Richter Belmont on a stairwell. After this encounter, the next area you enter will be the Castle Outskirts, the first stage of the Return to Castlevania DLC in Dead Cells.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the other hand, if you are a newcomer to Dead Cells or starting a fresh save, there is a prerequisite you must fulfill to unlock and start the Return to Castlevania DLC. After starting a new game, you will meet the Tutorial Knight for the first time. The first time The Beheaded dies, she will meet you again in the Prisoners’ Quarters’ first chamber. If you die again, she will introduce you to the flask system. After this dialogue takes place, entering the sewers will trigger the red bat cutscene, indicating you have access to the Return to Castlevania DLC in Dead Cell. In other words, new players must die twice to start the expansion’s content.