How to unlock the AMP63 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Veterans of the Black Ops series may remember the PM63 submachine gun in the original game, and now it’s back as a pistol called the AMP63. Is that fair? Possibly not. Regardless, this is a fully automatic weapon that is quite deadly at close range thanks to its high firing rate and damage output. For maximum effect, players can dual-wield these bad boys. Slated as a late in-season addition to Season Three of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, players have still been able to test out the AMP63 in Zombies Outbreak and Gun Game.

While you will be able to unlock the AMP63 by buying a Blueprint version of it in a Store bundle, you can also earn it by completing unlock challenges in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Keep in mind that as of this writing, developer Treyarch has stated that the AMP63 will not be unlockable until later in Season Three — the challenge descriptions below were found by players in Warzone before being taken off.

Multiplayer and Warzone Unlock Challenge

The multiplayer and Warzone challenge for unlocking the AMP63 reads, “Using a pistol, Eliminate 5 enemies in 20 different matches.” Unless you’re an absolute killer with the 1911 or Magnum — perhaps using the former during the initial chaos of a Warzone drop — the Diamatti will be your best bet for completing this challenge. With its burst fire, the Diamatti will kill enemies pretty quickly if your aim is true.

Remember that the challenge needs you to kill five enemies in “different matches,” meaning reaching 10 or more kills in a single match will still only count as one. Regardless of your preference of pistol, damaging an opponent with your primary and finishing them off after hot-swapping to your secondary is an easy way to rack up these kills.

Zombies Unlock Challenge

You can also unlock the AMP63 through a Zombies-specific weapon challenge — while the challenge for this weapon is not available as of this writing, this guide will update once it is.