How to unlock the Barriga Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6

Criptograma Chests are a new feature to the Far Cry series that makes you find Criptograma Charts to unlock the chest and receive your loot. The Barriga Criptograma Chest is located in the northern section of the Sierra Perdida region. Check the map below for reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive in the town, take a look around for a dock with the chest sitting on it. There should be a boat next to the dock as well. The only clue given in the area is a blue arrow that tells you to go across the lagoon It’s time to do some boating.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sail straight across the lagoon. Be careful to avoid any unwanted firefights with the guards that patrol the area. Straight across from where the chest is, you will see another set of thin docks with a small house. Disembark from your ship and run over to the house to find the first of the Criptograma Charts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the next chart, you will need to hop back on your boat. When looking at where you came from, turn right and head to the smaller section of the lagoon. You can also run along the shoreline. You will spot another thin dock with another building. The Criptograma Chart is attached to the side of the building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have collected both the charts, head back to the chest. You can now open it and receive your loot.