How to unlock the Victus XMR sniper in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s Victus XMR may not offer a high level of mobility like other sniper rifles, though it is debatably still the best of the weapon category. That’s because this long-range tool can land accurate shots from almost all distances and carries the strongest rate of damage of all snipers. Thus, players should look to use the weapon in massive Ground War maps to pick off countless enemies and earn thousands of XP each match. Here is how to unlock the Victus XMR sniper in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to get the Victus XMR sniper in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

At the time of writing, the Victus XMR can only be obtained by progressing through the Season 1 Battle Pass. The weapon is unlockable from Sector A7, so you must also obtain all other items from the sectors before it to get to the Victus. Luckily, this is possible for all players, even those who don’t own the Battle Pass. This can done by simply earning XP and amassing Battle Tokens, the currency used to earn each of the pass’s cosmetics.

As shown above, the Victus XMR is the last unlockable item in Sector A7. Thus, you must spend Battle Tokens on its four other cosmetics to gain the sniper. Thankfully, this is the only grind you will have to deal with when it comes to the Victus. The weapon is a part of its own Weapon Platform, so players able to reach its max weapon level will have all of its attachments at their disposal.

Season 1 also provides gunners the opportunity to unlock a collection of other new weapons. For instance, the BAS-P SMG can also be obtained from the Battle Pass, while the M13B assault rifle requires players to complete missions in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode.