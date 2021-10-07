How to unlock the Battle Axe in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Another new melee weapon has become available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with the release of the Season 6 content. The Battle Axe will allow you to take out all of your Viking rage on your enemies and lead your team to victory. As per usual with melee weapons, the weapon is a one-hit kill on anyone you can get close enough to in Multiplayer and is pretty good at taking out zombies as well. Here is how you can unlock the Battle Axe in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Multiplayer and/or Warzone unlock challenge

There are two different ways you can unlock the Battle Axe with gameplay in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The first is in Multiplayer or Warzone and will require you to be pretty flexible with your kills. You will need to get kills with a gun, a melee weapon, and a piece of lethal equipment in a single life throughout 15 completed matches. That means, go on at least a three killstreak in a game by shooting someone, meleeing another, and then bombing a third with a grenade or C4.

Zombies unlock challenge

In Zombies, the Battle Axe will require you to kill 10 Abominations with primary melee weapons. Abominations are the two-legged, three-headed Margwas that appear when you first go through the Amplifier room and appear in other parts of the map starting at round 16. You will need the final hit on them to be from any melee weapon you either equip in your loadout or get from the Mystery Box. Knifing the enemy with a different weapon in your hand will not count.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If neither of the above options seem that good to you, but you really want the Battle Axe, you can buy The Berserker pack in the store for 1,000 CoD points. Included is a legendary blueprint for the weapon called the Barbarian’s Axe.