How to unlock the Crossbow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

A new marksman rifle has entered into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, though it is not your typical bolt-action or semi-automatic tool. Instead, Season 2 has called on the Crossbow to grace the weapon category, and it returns to the series with plenty of added benefits. However, unlike guns in the Battle Pass, the bow requires much more than just leveling up to own. Here is how to get the Crossbow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to get the Crossbow in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

There are two methods of unlocking the Crossbow in Season 2 of the multiplayer and battle royale. For one, players can complete all of Path of the Ronin challenges in the Event tab in order get the Crossbow, though its last remaining challenge will not be released until February 28. More importantly, the event is slated to end on March 14, so those wanting the weapon for free will need to act fast.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It has also been revealed that the Crossbow will be included inside a store bundle later on in the season. Although it is not clear what else will be featured in the bundle, those who spend COD Points on it can expect to earn a Crossbow Blueprint that bears a new skin and unlockable attachments.

Related: How to unlock the Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Crossbow is set to be a strong stealth weapon in both games. Those wielding the tool will come to find that firing its arrows is a completely silent process, and these arrow are even undetectable by trophy systems. Additionally, this is not the only weapon in Season 2 with a unique advantage. An ISO Hemlock assault rifle has recently debuted and allows its users to shoot both the 5.56 and .300 BLK ammo types.