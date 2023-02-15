The ISO Hemlock Assault is leaping into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, giving you a new assault rifle to swap into battle. How you go about unlocking it might take some time, but if you can plan things out before you jump into the game and figure out the best path through the battle pass, the ISO Hemlock can be yours in no time. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to get the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

You can find the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. This does mean you will need to purchase the Season 2 battle pass. Once you have the battle pass, jump into any Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 content and start working on these unlocks.

Like the first season, the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle will appear at a specific sector inside the Season 2 battle pass. When you reach that sector, that weapon is added to your Call of Duty account, and you can freely begin to use it and start leveling it up. The sector you need to hit is Sector B11.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can reach sector B11 by focusing entirely on the right side of the map. You can do this by going through sectors B1, B3, B7, and then B11. It’s a relatively quick pathway to immediately unlock the ISO Hemlock, but if you want to unlock the other weapons, going up B2, B55, and B9 to grab the Dual Kodachis at B13 and then swing through the middle to sectors B6, B10, and then B11, is also an option.

When you have the IS Hemlock Assault Rifle unlocked, feel free to add it to your preferred loadouts and test it in other multiplayer game modes.