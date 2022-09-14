How to get the Bai Ling Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

The free-to-play title Tower of Fantasy has players exploring the fantasy-laden world of Aida. To help fight back against the perils of this world, players can unlock weapons, which most of which will bring exclusive Simulacra (playable avatars) such as Bai Ling. Bai Ling comes with the weapon Nightingale’s Feather, a bow that can restore dodge attempts after five shots or a single Piercing Shot usage.

Retrieving Bai Ling

Bai Ling is an SR rarity hero, and can be retrieved from the Tower of Fantasy Gacha system of both Gold and Black Nuclei. These Nuclei can be obtained through purchases, or finding them in the game-world hidden in secret passages, unlockable chests, and even dungeons. Being that Bai Ling isn’t the highest rarity of character, SSR, which you use to attempt to pull this character is mostly immaterial unless attempting to max the Pity System.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black Nucleus Bai Ling pulls

Using Black Nuclei, Bai Ling has a 3% pull rate among a total of five SR Simulacra. This rate will not increase, meaning for every Black Nucleus you have a 0.6% chance of pulling the Nightingale’s Feather, and thus unlocking Bai Ling.

Gold Nucleus Bai Ling pulls

Using the Gold Nucleus, players have a 12% chance of pulling an SR weapon thanks to guarantees, but it equates to roughly a 1% chance per pull of retrieving Bai Ling, without guarantees and using the standard pull rates outside of events.

Nightingale’s Feather

The Nightingale’s Feather is a bow, making it one of the relatively few ranged weapons available in the title. It’s a physical attack with a Grievous modifier: fully-charging this weapon nmakes the target Grevious, suffering an additional 20% incoming damage for seven seconds.

This makes this bow valuable from early game onwards: open with the bow against bosses, then switch to an elemental type and decimate the enemy in close-range. Once Grevious wears off, step back and reproc the status effect to maximize damage.