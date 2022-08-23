How to unlock the Everything’s A Million Dollars store in Saints Row

Stores are littered all over the place in Saints Row. These shops will provide you with a great variety of things, between new weapons, car upgrades, new clothes, and more. One store that you might find interesting on your map is Everything’s A Million Dollars. However, when you show up too early, all you will find is a coming soon sign and tables of items you can’t interact with. Here is how to unlock the Everything’s A Million Dollar Store in Saints Row.

Where is Everything’s A Million Dollars store location in Saints Row

Unlocking Everything’s A Million Dollars in Saints Row is straightforward. All you need to do is complete the main story missions in the game. When you do, you can go to this spot on the map in Lakeshore North and access the new store.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Everything’s A Million Dollars store lets you take the appearance of any of the prank cosmetics in the game and turn yourself into them permanently. Normally, you would be turning a cooperative partner into items like a toilet, swarm of bees, mailbox, or some other random object in the world, and they would be stuck like that temporarily during gameplay and in cutscenes. With these purchases at this store, you are taking on that cosmetic for yourself for comedic reasons. Kind of like in Saints Row: The Third when you could unlock the toilet or blow-up doll cosmetics at the end of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you do not need to purchase these items to pull off pranks on other players, getting these cosmetics for yourself is not cheap, as the store’s name probably led you to believe. When they say “everything costs a million dollars,” that is the entry price for these items. Some of the more expensive items sold here top out at $25 million, so you will need to save up if you want everything available here.