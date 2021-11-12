How to unlock the flight school in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

There are several things you’ll need to unlock if you want to enjoy the entire experience of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. One of these unlocks the flight school. It happens at a specific part of the game, but it can be confusing when that happens. So here’s what you need to know about unlocking the Flight School in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

The only way you can access the Flight School is by making your way through the campaign. First, you need to reach the mission Verdant Meadows, which you can do in the Bone County after you’ve wrapped up all the mission stories in San Fierro. You have a good amount of content to work through before reaching this point, so don’t expect to jump into Flight School immediately.

After you reach this point, you’ll then be able to purchase the Verdant Meadows Airfield. It costs $80,000, so you’ll need to complete a variety of missions, robberies, and tasks along the way before you can buy it. Upon purchasing the airfield, it becomes a safe house for you to use, and the Flight School becomes available. The real trick is making it to this point in GTA San Andreas, with the money being the more accessible part.