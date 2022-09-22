What does the Refinery do in Slime Rancher 2?

Players first starting out in Slime Rancher 2 will notice a gigantic Refinery in The Conservatory hub’s bottom basement that lists an assortment of items upon interacting with it. However, once an item is thrown into this machine, it can no longer go back into inventories. This feature may seem pointless at a glance, but it is actually the key to earning bigger and better equipment. This guide will breakdown what the Refinery does and what it can reward you in Slime Rancher 2.

How does the Refinery work in Slime Rancher 2?

The Refinery basically functions as a bank for all of the items you cannot fit in your inventory. Although you cannot retrieve your items after they go into the Refinery, they will be put toward crafting receipts in the Fabricator, located to the left of the Refinery. This machine gives you the ability to create and upgrade a handful of unique gadgets. For instance, those who have stored 10 Radiant Ores and 10 Phosphors Plorts in the Refinery, as well as 450 Newbucks, can unlock the Jetpack for faster traveling. Other significant upgrades in the Fabricator can also improve your overall health, sprinting speed, and inventory space.

There is even a way to store your goods in the Refinery without being in The Conservatory. This can be done by finding one of the many Refinery Links around the map and shooting any eligible items inside of them. After doing this, you will see these items available to craft with when you have returned to the Fabricator. Plorts are one of the most frequent item types you will be crafting the upgrades with, so be sure to feed slimes as often as you can to obtain them.