How to unlock the Meat Slime Bait gadget in Slime Rancher 2

A good Slime Rancher is well-equipped with the gadgets needed to help them gather Slimes in the wild. In Slime Rancher 2, these gadgets are created by the Fabricator in the conservatory and, while some of them are available from the start, others need blueprints to craft. The Meat Slime Bait gadget is one of those items that require a blueprint to craft but the blueprint is hidden deep within the lands of Rainbow Island. This guide will show how you can unlock the Meat Slime Bait Gadget in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find the Meat Slime Bait blueprint in Slime Rancher 2

Similar to unlocking gadgets like the Dash Pad, you need to find a blueprint out in the wild before you can build the Meat Slime Bait. Before you can get your hands on the blueprint, you first need to unlock the way to Ember Valley. This is the area to the northwest of the Rainbow Fields and unlocking it requires you to activate a pylon to destroy the stone pillars blocking the teleporter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have Ember Valley unlocked, make your way there using the teleporter. Upon arrival, head west until you find a small area with cliffs and a large cylindrical pillar. Head south from here and climb the cliff. You can see the area marked on the map above. In this location, you will find a series of ledges that lead up to a large rock with an opening in it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump up the series of ledges to the large rock and inside you will find a supply pod. Open the supply pod and you will obtain the blueprint for the Meat Slime Bait. This gadget can be placed around the map to attract meat-eating slimes.