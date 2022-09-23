Being a Slime Rancher isn’t the easiest job in the world. That’s why, in Slime Rancher 2, you have a bunch of different gadgets that you can unlock to help make your life on Rainbow Island a bit easier. Gadgets like the Jetpack, Teleporter, and Med Station are all there to help you be the best Slime Rancher you can be. The Med Station is a great gadget that allows you to heal super fast, but it comes at the cost of your energy. To unlock it, you need a blueprint. This guide will show you how to unlock the Med Station in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find the Med Station Blueprint in Slime Rancher 2

Similar to other gadgets like the Meat Slime Bait and the Dash Pad, you will need to track down the blueprints for the Med Station to unlock it for crafting at the Fabricator in the conservatory. Of course, these blueprints are hidden somewhere on the map for you to find. Luckily, you won’t have to travel very far from the start of the game to get them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The blueprints for the Med Station can be found in the southwestern part of the Rainbow Fields. This area is the one to the west of the conservatory and the first area you will visit in the game. Make your way to the area marked on the map above. Here, you will find a group of stone pillars similar to the ones that block your access to Ember Valley. Make your way behind the pillars and drop down to the ledge below that is next to the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you will find a small indent in the stone beneath the pillars where a supply pod is waiting. Open the supply pod to get the blueprint for the Med Station. Head back to the conservatory and interact with the Fabricator to find Med Station in it. Now you just need to obtain the materials required to build it.