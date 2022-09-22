How to unlock the Tank Guard in Slime Rancher 2

As you progress through Slime Rancher 2, you will undoubtedly want to upgrade your gear to help you reach new areas and survive even longer out in the wilds of Rainbow Island. That is where the Fabricator comes in. This machine, along with some much-needed materials can be used to craft upgrades for your VacPack to help you be the best Slime Rancher you can be. The Tank Guard is one of the many upgrades you can get but also one of the more useful ones. Here is how you unlock the Tank Guard in Slime Rancher 2.

Tank Guard location in Slime Rancher 2

Unlike some upgrades like the Resource Harvester and Jetpack, the Tank Guard is an upgrade that you first need to unlock by obtaining the Tank Liner. This item is found out in the wild and protected by both a secret door and a Gordo Slime. You’re going to have your work cut out for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the area marked on the map above. This is where you will find a cave with a Phosphor Gordo Slime in it. The Slime will be blocking access to the cave. Feed it fruit until it pops to gain access to the rest of the cave. You can easily find fruit just outside of the cave if you don’t have any on you. Once the Slime is popped, venture further into the cave to find a door with a Tabby Slime statue next to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To open the door, you need to fire a Tabby Plort at the statue. You can get a Tabby Plort by feeding a Tabby Slime some meat. The door will open to reveal a small supply box. Open the box to obtain the Tank Liner and unlock the Tank Guard in the Fabricator. Now, all you need to do is collect the required materials for the upgrade. This upgrade will allow you to keep some of the items in your VacPack if you happen to fall unconscious.