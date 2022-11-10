There are several Nornir Chests for you to unlock throughout the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. You need to break three runes to unlock those chests, and how you get to them is unique to each one. You can find one of these chests while exploring the Cliffside Ruins south of the River Delta in Vanaheim. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest at Cliffside Ruins in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes at Cliffside Ruins in God of War Ragnarok

You can find this Nornir Chest south of the River Delta Boat Dock before heading to the Goddess Falls or The Veiled Passage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the right of the Nornir Chest, you can find one of the runes tucked away on a cliffside. Approach this rocky area, use the Sigil Areas to create a pathway up to the red brambles protecting it, and light them on fire. You will need to reach the second level of the Cliffside Ruins to have a good angle on the brambles and then head back down to the right of the rocks to finish the sequence.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second rune will also be on the second level, close to where you had to burn the brambles to lower the gold chain. You can find it in the rocks, underneath you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final rune is better to hit on the other side of the river and the shop with Brok and Lunda. You will need to toss your Axe at the paddle from this point. We recommend making this the final rune to make it easier to tell when you’ve finished the Nornir Chest. You’ll know you’ve done it when you hear a distinct sound playing after hitting this rune once.