The Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarok are how you can increase Kratos’ Health and Rage meters, making him a more formidable opponent to find the various dangers awaiting him and Atreus in the nine realms. For each of these chests, there are three runes that you need to find to unlock them, and that means solving a few puzzles to earn these rewards. You can find a Nornir Chest at Radsvinn’s Rig in Svartalfheim. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest at Radsvinn’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes at Radsvinn’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok

You can find the Nornir Chest at the Radsvinn’s Rig, on the east side of the Bay of Bounty, in Svartalfheim. You will likely explore this location when attempting to destroy the Rigs of Mimir, who helped construct them for Odin while serving as his advisor.

Related: How to unlock the Nornir Chest on Alberich Island in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to destroy the three Runes protecting the chest. The first one is to the immediate left of the Nornir Chest. To destroy these Runes, you will need to use fire, and you can do this by throwing your Blades of Chaos at the brazier and igniting them using the R2 button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second brazier is slightly more hidden, to the south of the Nornir Chest. It will be behind a metal wall. To get around the wall, go where the brazier is, and then go to the left on the second level of the location. Find a good vantage point of the brazier, and then toss your Leviathan Axe at the flaming pot next to the brazier. Breaking it will ignite it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final Rune is extremely hidden. We recommend making your way to the north side of the Rig, and there will be several barrels with green metal around them. You will need to use Atreus’ Sonic Arrows to destroy them, revealing the final Rune. Now, use your Blades of Chaos like the first brazier, and ignite them to open the chest, earning you a Blood Horn of Mead.