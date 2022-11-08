There are several Nornir Chests for you to find throughout God of War Ragnarok. You will want to find these chests to increase your Health and Rage gauges, turning you into a far more formidable opponent against the many adversaries you’ll be taking on throughout the game. You can find a Nornir Chest on Alberich Island in Svartalfheim, but how you unlock, it can be a bit tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest on Alberich Island in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break the Nornir Chest runes on Alberich Island in God of War Ragnarok

You can find this Nornir Chest on the north side of the Bay of Bounty. It’s in a hidden location called Alberich Island. You can likely find it while attempting to break the Rigs for Mimir.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like every Nornir Chest, you must break the three runes protecting it. The runes at this location will need to be hit quickly, or you will need to try again. The best strategy to take them all out is to go for the one hidden behind a wall on the north side of Alberich Island. However, before you do this, a rune is hidden behind another wall, and you can reveal it using Sonic Arrows to bring it into view. After you’ve done this, use your Leviathan’s Axe to hit the panel to the left of the Rune to bring it up. We recommend hiding the panel two times before hitting the Rune itself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve hit this Rune, go to where you used the Sonic Arrows to reveal the second Rune, and hit that one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Rune will be the one overlooking the Nornir Chest, the easiest of the three. After you hit all three in quick succession, the chest will open, giving you access to an Idunn Apple.