How to unlock the Nornir Chest at The Barrens in God of War Ragnarok

Nornir Chests are a collectible item that can reward you with several upgrades in God of War Ragnarök. Their rewards range from abilities, crafting materials, and character upgrades. Each realm is divided into different regions, each with a list of things to collect. This guide will explain how to unlock the Nornir Chest at the Barrens location in God of War Ragnarök.

Where to find the Nornir Chest in the Barrens

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Barrens is a location you can access in Alfheim after you clear the Temple of Light with Tyr. This location is a massive desert, with many secrets and a Favour to complete. Refer to the map above to see the location of the lone Nornir chest in this region. The red marker pictured above marks the spot.

This Nornir Chest has to be activated with flames, so prepare to use the Blades of Chaos for these runes. The first torch to light is right next to the chest itself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you activate this torch, circle around the structure, and you will find a beacon tucked away above the perimeter of the ruins. Use your chains to light this fire, then circle to the chest again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have circled back to the chest. Look to the roof of the ruins. You will see a small flame obscured by the building. Aim at the vase and instruct Atreus to shoot the vase. This will detonate the firepot and light the third and final torch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After striking this final rune, the chest will be open for you to obtain. This Nornir Chest will net you an Iddun Apple. These rare items will grant you a permanent health increase every time you collect three of them.

The Barrens also contain other secrets worth searching for, so keep and eye out for anything that sticks out in the fog-covered wasteland in the Barrens.