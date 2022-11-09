How to unlock the Nornir Chest at The Below in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarök features many sidequests, secret collectibles, and hidden treasure chests to seek and collect. Nornir Chests are some of the most valuable secrets you should try to find whenever possible. Some Nornir Chests are in plain sight, but some are very well hidden. This guide will explain where to find the Nornir Chest and open it in God of War Ragnarök.

Where to find the Nornir Chest in The Below

The Below is a hidden dungeon in Ragnarok. You must complete the Temple of Light area with Tyr until he leaves through the Mystic Gateway back to the realm between realms. Travel through the destroyed wall into a place called the Canyons.

Travel through the Canyons and speak to Sindri at his shop. Advance along the path until you reach a new area called the Barrens. You will gain a Favour called Secret of the Sands. This quest marker will take you to The Below location.

You can use a sled to navigate this desert wasteland—Head towards the blue objective marker. When you reach the objective marker, climb into the depths and reach an area called The Below. Head deeper into this cavern until you reach a room with some dark elves to fight and reflective surfaces everywhere. Stay on the bottom floor, and you will run into a room blocked by a wooden gate, with the Nornir Chest taunting you behind it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ignore the rune in this room; head back into the large room and climb to the top. Use the zipline to cross the ridge and wall jump to the platform. Look down and drop down to reach the Nornir chest on the other side of this wooden gate. Open the wooden gate. While standing in front of the chest, aim for the rune pictured below. Runic bells must be struck rapidly to unlock their respective Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After striking the first bell, aim to the left and hit the bell directly in front of you. The last bell is past the second one; you can see it on the cliff wall behind the second bell.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all three bells rung, you can grab your Nornir Chest, which will complete the lone hidden chest in The Below location of God of War Ragnarök.