How to unlock the Nornir Chest at The Lost Treasury at God of War Ragnarok

When exploring Midgard in God of War Ragnarok, you can find a handful of Nornir Chests throughout this region. You can find one of them in the southwest corner of the map, at The Lost Treasury. The runes protecting this chest can be difficult to find and break to gain access to its contents. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the Nornir Chest at The Lost Treasury in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes at The Lost Treasury in God of War Ragnarok

The chest will be immediately in front of the shield blocking the entrance to The Lost Treasury. The shield is also a key to finding each rune to unlock the chest.

The first rune will be behind the shield. You need to make sure to toss it as far to the left side as you can, and you should be able to reach it using your Blades of Chaos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second rune will be slightly more hidden. You can find it behind the shield at the top of the tower. You can access this location by swinging the shield to the right and climbing it. You will then need to hit the explosive jar up the gold ore blocking your path to the second area. After reaching the next area, the rune will be on the roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final rune is inside The Lost Treasury. You can access this by following the steps we shared with you previously, which break the fallen pillar behind the shield. Make sure the shield is thrown to the far left as much as possible, and then return to the fallen pillar and swing it out to block the shield’s path. Now, return to the front of the shield, and toss it to the right. This should give you access to the gate, but now you need to pull the wheel and use Sigil Arrows to freeze the gears on the right and left sides. Once inside the treasury, the rune will be to your right, which you need to reach using Sigil Arrows.