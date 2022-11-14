There are multiple Nornir Chests for you to find throughout God of War Ragnarok. While visiting Midgard, you can find a Nornir Chest underneath The Oarsmen statue. Reaching each of the three runes to gain access to these rewards can be challenging and requires you to complete some specific steps. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest at The Oarsmen in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes at The Oarsmen in God of War Ragnarok

You can find the Nornir Chest underneath The Oarsmen statue. It will be in the first room, where you must take out multiple Hel-Raiders spawning in the area. Once those have been dispatched, there are only two runes in this immediate room. You can only proceed forward to the next area to battle against a Stalker mini-boss, with several Hel-Raiders working alongside them. After dealing with them, make your way to the base of The Oarsmen statue, and pull on the chain. This reveals a second staircase to your right, leading you to a room connected to the one you entered, which contains the final rune.

Related: How to complete Sigrun’s Curse in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, we can narrow down the rune locations with the rooms connected. There is one to the left of the Nornir Chest, in the far back, close to the Mystic Gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One is to the right of the Hacksilver chest, closer to the back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final one was in the second room, but you should have a clear sight of it now, to the left of the Hacksilver Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock this Nornir Chest, you need to hit the three bells within a few seconds of each other. The best way to do this is to use the Leviathan Axe. We recommend using the Hacksilver Chest as a fixed point but step away from it, closer to the center o the room, to hit the first bell. Once you hit that bell, turn around to hit the second one, and then run to the Hacksilver chest to hit the third bell. When they’ve all been hit, a distinct sound effect will play, signaling that the Nornir Chest has been unlocked.