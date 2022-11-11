When exploring Midgard in God of War Ragnarok, you can find a handful of hidden secrets during your travels. You’ll need to explore the frozen wasteland to track them, including the Nornir Chests. When you find these chests, you must dispatch the three runes guarding them to receive the prizes within them. One of these Nornir Chests is at a Raider Hideout. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest at the Raider Hideout in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes at the Raider Hideout in God of War Ragnarok

You can find this Nornir Chest while exploring Midgard. It will appear on the northeast part of the map, underneath The Eternal Campfire and King’s Grave. You might encounter it while working your way through the Animal Instincts quest. It will be beneath the pathway, so make sure to go to the side.

Related: How to complete Animal Instincts in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the first rune to the left of the Nornir Chest. You will need to use Sigil Arrows and the Blades of Chaos to burn through the red vines. After you’ve done that, use the rock closest to the rune, amplify it with Sigil Arrows, and then use your Blades once again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next rune is not too far away. It’s hidden behind the gold ore at the center of the now-unoccupied Radier camp. There will be a fire bomb jar close to the camp’s center. Grab the fire bomb, and destroy the gold ore. Once you’ve done that, grab another fire bomb and hit the rune again to light it on fire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final Nornir Chest rune is closer to the cave’s entrance, but it’s hidden. You want to make your way to the stairwell, but don’t go up. Instead, turn around, and the final rune will be in the canyon, well beyond your reach. You will need to grab a fire bomb from the jar again and then use Sigil Arrows to connect to the Nornir rune. After you have enough amplified arrows, throw the fire bomb at them to light the runes, completing the chest.