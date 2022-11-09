Where to find Odin’s Raven at The Strond in God of War Ragnarok

Odin’s Ravens represented Odin’s eyes as he spies on Kratos and Atreus in God of War 2018, and they’re back with more tricks up their sleeve in God of War Ragnarök. Odin’s Ravens served as the hardest set of collectibles players could find in the open world but didn’t provide much benefit beyond clearing a checklist and earning a trophy. Odin’s Ravens offer numerous advantages to players who track them down in Ragnarök. This guide will explain where to find Odin’s Raven at The Strond location in God of War Ragnarök.

How to find Odin’s Raven in The Strond location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The lone Odin Raven in The Strond is located early on, but its simplicity can lead players to walk right by it without realizing it’s there. Tracking down all Odin’s Ravens will unlock a series of locked chests in the Niflheim region. These six chests will open based on how many of Odin’s Ravens you find and collect in God of War Ragnarök.

Proceed on the main path in The Strond, climbing the dirt road cliffs until you reach a small clearing pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching this clearing, look down and drop down to the path below. You can also look to your left to help you unlock a Nornir Chest below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the path you drop down until you reach a rocky road. It will look like the image below, with crags and rocks jutting the surface.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, stick to the left edge of the cliff and look for the lone tree sticking out of the far side cliff. The Temple of Light entrance will make a silhouette of the tree if you’re in the right spot. Odin’s Raven will be perched on one of the tree branches. Aim with Leviathan Axe or instruct Atreus to shoot it with his arrows to collect this raven.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Many locations in Ragnarök contain numerous ravens, but this is the lone one you can find at the Strond location in God of War Ragnarök.