When you make your way to The Forge in God of War Ragnarok, there will be a Nornir Chest near where Kratos and Atreus must reach a train to go further up the mountain. However, the runes at this Nornir Chest are protected by a unique armor that makes it impossible to break, unlocking its secrets. You will need to progress through the main story to unlock this Nornir Chest, but it will happen eventually. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest at The Forge in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes at The Forge in God of War Ragnarok

We want to stress that unlocking this Nornir Chest will be available through the main story. Discussing how to unlock this chest does contain spoilers, and we recommend going through the game at your own pace and returning to this location after you reach a certain point. We will discuss a spoiler for God of War Ragnarok as it pertains to how to unlock the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to unlock the chest is to use the Draupnir Spear, which you receive from Brok after making your way to the top of The Forge. When you have it, return to this location, and you will need to find the three runes. The first rune is to the left of the Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second rune is also to the left of the Nornir Chest but further back, close to the rocks behind the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final rune will appear closer to the train, between the rocks on the pathway. You will need to throw your Draupnir Spear at these threes, wait until a spear touches all of them, and then cause the spear to explode, hitting them simultaneously. Once these runes have been broken, return to the chest to claim your prize.