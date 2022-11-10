You can find another Nornir Chest while exploring the Abandoned Village with Freya in God of War Ragnarok. It will be where you need you cross the bridge with her, using the large crane supported by a bucket of fire. The bucket of fire will be critical to light the flames of the Nornir Chest, which can complicate this process. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest in the Abandoned Village in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break the Nornir Chest runes in the Abandoned Village in God of War Ragnarok

You can find the chest on the right side of the path from where you finish crossing the bridge. It will be a slight incline you run down, and the chest will be on the right side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind the chest will be the first set of runes. You will need to use your Blades of Chaos to connect to them, and light them flame using the L2 and R2 buttons.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, make your way back to the bridge and cross it. You will need to swing it, so the flaming bucket is in the middle of the gap you used to cross this area. Once it is, you use Blades to swing the bucket toward the tucked away Nornir Chest rune on the left side, which will light it on fire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final Nornir Chest rune is in a similar position but on the other side. Cross the bridge, so you are on the smaller platform, and then bring the bucket to the left side, facing the side of the bridge you want to cross. Again, use your blades to swing the flaming bucket to the left and right, breaking the final rune. You can now return to the Nornir Chest and claim your prize.