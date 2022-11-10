Where to get the Shatter Star Shield in God of War Ragnarok

You can find several weapon attachments and armor throughout God of War Ragnarok. The equipment is helpful to aid you in your battles against the many creatures you’re going to encounter throughout your journey. You will want to find the Shatter Star Shield in your travels. It’s a powerful shield that will heavily attack enemies, so long as you’re willing to have a robust defense. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Shatter Star Shield in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get the Shatter Star Shield in God of War Ragnarok

As you progress through the abandoned village with Freya, the Shatter Star Shield will appear in a secret location. The two of you will explore her childhood home, which has been ravaged by Odin and the Aesir who attacked Vanaheim. Upon battling against the Einherjar in the Grand Hall of the village, you can move forward and begin to find the similar poisonous totems that were in Midgard, in the 2018 version of God of War. Like them, Kratos only needs to use his Leviathan Axe to freeze them and move through them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you move the second level up a chain, there will be a small path to the right. On the far right side, there will be a totem that you can hit with the Leviathan Axe. Freeze the totem, and jump down to open up the chest. The Shatter Star Shield will be inside. It’s a level-four piece of equipment, which might be better than what you already use in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Shatter Star Shield has a unique ability called Shield Punch. To use it, hold the L1 button with the shield and begin to charge it. After it charges, double-tap the L1 button to unleash it against an enemy. You will lose the charge when an enemy hits you while in the state. However, if you use Shield Punch right before an enemy hits you, you absorb the attack and gain a burst of charge to use against them.