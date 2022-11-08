What to do with the giant geyser in Bay of Bounty in God of War Ragnarok

While journeying with Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok, the two will converse. Atreus will point out things to Kratos, making it easier for the player to figure out what they need to do next or offer exploration points. For example, while exploring the Bay of Bounty, Atreus will point out the large geyser at the lake’s center. Here’s what you need to know about what you can do at the giant geyser in The Bay of Bounty in God of War Ragnarok.

What does The Bay of Bounty giant geyser do in God of War Ragnarok?

You can find the geyser at the center of the lake. You can visit a boat dock called the Giany Geyser, which means you’re at the correct location. Dock the boat, and begin exploring the small island. You’ll also receive the quest The Weight of Chains when you step foot at this location.

Although the giant geyser is similar in design to the previous smaller geysers you’ve encountered throughout Scartalfheim, you will not be able to freeze it if you use your Leviathan Axe against it. We’ve tried throwing out Axe on it as many times as possible and could not stop it from shooting up steam. In addition to this, there doesn’t appear to be anything special about attempting to stop the geyser. From what we can tell, it looks like the giant geyser in The Bay of Bounty is simply there for aesthetic, and it is not hiding any secrets or special resources you can use in God of War Ragnarok.

However, the location next to it does possess the key to the Watertower locked door, which you will need to complete, The Weight of Chains. The geyser does have a bigger reveal once you work through The Weight of Chains side quest.