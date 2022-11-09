How to unlock the Nornir Chests at The Strond in God of War Ragnarok

Nornir Chests are hidden treasures that can grant you any number of valuable items in God of War Ragnarök. Their rewards range from Runic abilities to permanent health upgrades and much more. Each realm in Ragnarök contains an assortment of secrets to check off your list, and Nornir Chests are one of them. This will explain how to unlock the Nornir Chests at the Strond location in God of War Ragnarök.

How to unlock All Nornir Chests at The Strond

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Strond is a location within Alfheim, the realm of the elves. Nornir Chests will require you to destroy or activate all three symbols on the chest for it to unlock.

The Strond Nornir Chest 1

The Strond is the entrance of this realm, and to find the first Nornir Chest, advance up the cliffs and stick to the left edge of the cliff face. You can look over a ledge and spot the first chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drop down next to it, then equip your Blades of Chaos. The first rune is directly behind you if you’re facing the chest. Target it with your Blades of Chaos, then press R2 to light it on fire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After opening this rune. Walk past the chest and peer over the ridge to the left. You will find the second rune tucked over the edge below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the final rune for this chest. You must climb back up to the main path. Advance on that path but keep looking to your left. You find another ledge to drop down, and the final rune will be slightly above you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Activate this rune and drop down to unlock the first Nornir Chest in The Strond.

The Strond Nornir Chest 2

The second Nornir Chest will be found further up the main pathway. After advancing through the road, you will encounter a Nornir Chest out in the open, with a blocked-off cave. The first time you enter this region, you won’t have the power to open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first rune is located to your southeast if you’re standing directly in front of the chest and facing it. Turn around and see it resting on top of some rocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second rune will be located to the right of the first but elevated on a ridge. Reference the image below to see it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you activate the second rune. Advance towards the gap before the Temple of Light entrance. Before jumping across the gap, look to the right to find the third and final rune.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grabbing both of the Nornir Chests will help you get 100% completion for The Strond location in God of War Ragnarök. Take advantage of their rewards to bolster your strength and craft upgrades.