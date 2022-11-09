What are Relics in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Relics are just one of many new gear types that players can discover and equip in God of War Ragnarok. Gar is essential to keep pace with the vast assortment of creatures, hostile forces, and bosses you can expect to find in every realm Ragnarok contains. Gear is the only way to level up Kratos, so collecting and upgrading it is important if you want to stay alive during late game encounters. This guide will explain what Relics are in God of War Ragnarok.

What Relics are in God of War Ragnarok

A Relic is a new gear piece that Kratos can equip in God of War Ragnarok. You will find your first relic while exploring the Temple of Light in Alfheim. Alfheim is the home of the elves, and they have many powerful items for players to discover. Relics will allow Kratos to use various abilities in combat. Some of these are passive buffs, while others directly impact any enemy you may encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every Relic is different, but they share the same button commands to activate in combat—Press L1+O to activate your chosen Relic’s innate ability. The first Relic you gain, the Hilt of Gram, will apply a burst of Rage and apply stun to nearby enemies.

Each Relic has varying cooldowns, with potent Relics usually taking longer to reset than others. Each Relic will contribute to Kratos’s overall level as well. Each Relic can be upgraded a total of three times. Each upgrade will require Kratos’ XP. This resource is gained from combat, finding secrets, and completing Labours, Favours, and other tasks in your Goals menu.

Keep a close eye out for Nornir and Legendary Chests while exploring each realm in God of War Ragnarok; many of these secrets will grant you Relics that will come in handy during some of the game’s demanding boss encounters.