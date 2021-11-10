How to unlock the Nosed Around Achievement in DogLife

Sniffing the rears of other animals is how the animal kingdom gets to know one another, and that is no different in DogLife. The game has a feature known as the Scent Database that catalogs all the different smells you acquire in your current animal life. Gaining these smells helps you to network, so-to-speak learning things about the animal that you smelled. One of the game’s achievements revolves around this, and in this guide, we will show you how to efficiently attain the smells of 50 animals to earn the Nosed Around achievement.

Unlocking this achievement is very simple. All you need to do is sniff the backside of every animal you come into contact with to add scents to the database. Of course, the easiest way to do this is being in a shelter, pet store, or the streets. These locations offer a bunch of different animals to acquire the scents. In addition, if you are fortunate enough to emigrate to other countries, this will provide you with new scents to earn.

The streets offer a bit more freedom in gathering these smells since once you finish collecting all the different scents with the current pack you are a part of, you can move on to another. If caught by the animal catcher, utilizing the shelter animals will increase the number, but we advise you to escape this fate until you are almost complete. Once you have attained your last scent, the achievement will immediately unlock.