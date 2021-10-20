How to unlock the People’s Pride Clinic Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6

Criptograma Chests are scattered all across Yara in Far Cry 6. Each one of these hidden secrets requires you to find two Criptograma Charts to unlock them. These charts are hidden in the surrounding area and you receive very few clues to discover them. Here is how you can open the People’s Pride Clinic chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you will need to head to The People’s Pride Clinic. If you haven’t been here before, it is located in the northern part of La Joya along the main road. It is east of the CCE Electrical Station 31 FND Base.

Once you arrive at the clinic, head up to the roof. There is a ladder on the right side that you can use to get up there. You will find the chest next to the air ducts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The arrow that points the way to the first chart is aimed at the apartment complex across the street. Head over there and use the grappling point on the left building to reach the roof. Use the zipline to cross over to the other building. Turn right, and you will see the chart on the air duct with the chair next to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next arrow is pointing across the street to the left. There is a building there next to the water. Make your way over to the building and go around to the back of it. Use the scaffolding to get to the roof. The chart is hanging on one of the tanks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have both the charts, head back to the clinic roof and open the chest.