How to unlock the Sabiduria Valley Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6

Criptograma Chests are scattered all throughout Yara in Far Cry 6. These chests require you to find two Criptograma Charts in order to unlock them. Of course, you only get a hint as to where to find these charts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of these chests is located on a farm called Sabiduria Valley in the Cruz Del Salvador Region of Yara. Check the map above for reference. The farm is in the northeastern part of the region, slightly northeast of Segunda. When you arrive at the farm, climb the tower in the middle to find the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The two Criptograma Charts are easy to find from here. Look down in the direction of the ladder you climbed to enter the tower. To the left, you should see a gasoline barrel next to some boards on the ground. Run over and destroy the boards by shooting them or blowing up the barrel. The area below isn’t deep but it is filled with water. Jump in and grab the chart.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Looking to the right from the tower, you will see another gasoline barrel near a trailer. Go over to it and destroy the boards covering the manhole. Climb down the ladder to find the second chart.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With both of the charts gathered, run back to the tower and collect your loot from the chest.