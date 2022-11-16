How to unlock the Sanctuary Grove in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is a massive game where you will be making your way through the nine realms, and each of those areas has large regions for you to explore. Not every area will unlock automatically. Some will remain unavailable until you reach a certain point in the story, such as the Sanctuary Grove. This area only unlocks at a specific time. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Sanctuary Grove in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get to Sanctuary Grove in God of War Ragnarok

Unfortunately, you will have to wait a long time before the Sanctuary Grove unlocks. This part of Midgard is where Freya used to live and contains her large home, Chaurli. She lived here because Odin had placed a curse on her, preventing her from leaving Midgard, unable to visit any other realms. When you beat the game, Odin’s power over the nine realms and realm travel breaks, freeing it up for everyone to begin using it more freely. Thus, you have to beat the game to unlock this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve defeated Odin and can explore the rest of the game, take some time to return to Sindri’s home. While there, summon Ratatoskr, and speak with him. He will thank you for stopping Odin and not burning down the Yggdrasil Tree. He rewards you with multiple Yggdrasil Seeds, which give you access to any previously blocked-off Mystic Gateways, such as the one to Sanctuary Grove.

Once you have the seeds, make your way to any of the Mystic Gateways and go to the Midgard realm. You can now hover over the Sanctuary Grove Mystica Gateway and unlock it, giving you access to this area at any time while playing.