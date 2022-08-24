How to unlock the UGM-8 LMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Players in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone may sometimes be hesitant to use an LMG for their loadouts — with as twitchy and quick these games can be, some LMGs just lug them down. That isn’t the case with the UGM-8, however. Sporting high mobility along with a high fire rate, the UGM-8 might just have what some firepower-hungry players are seeking. Here’s how you can get the UGM-8 in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

How to unlock the UGM-8 (Light Machine Gun Fox)

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a Season 4 Battle Pass unlock, the UGM-8 is now unlockable in Vanguard and Warzone through weapon challenges. Once you unlock the UGM-8 in one game mode, you will be able to use it in others as well.

UGM-8 unlock challenge in Vanguard multiplayer and Warzone

In Vanguard’s multiplayer, or in Warzone battle royale, players need to get 15 Bullet Penetration Kills in total. In other words, eliminate players through the wall or through other objects. This stat is tracked through different matches, so you do not need to get all 15 of these kills in one single match.

UGM-8 unlock challenge in Vanguard Zombies

To unlock the UGM-8 through Vanguard Zombies, use LMGs to Eliminate 10 Sturmkriegers. These bulky enemies show up on all Vanguard Zombies maps and will use a Death Machine minigun on you. As they are armored Zombies, aim for the head. Sturmkriegers generally spawn on Round 5 on Der Anfang and Terra Maledicta, and Round 20 on Shi No Numa.

How to use the UGM-8

The UGM-8 has a high fire rate but a low ammo capacity; hence, you can mow down enemies, but you’ll have to reload this gun quite a lot. When building your UGM-8 loadout, be sure to prioritize higher-capacity magazines. Scavenger will also be an extremely useful perk for any loadout you build around this weapon. Ideally, you should be able to run around freely alongside your teammates while also providing useful suppressing fire in objective game types.